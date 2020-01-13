Demi Rose Spotlights Her World-Famous Booty In A Red String Bikini: ‘2020 & I’m Thrivin’

Demi Rose Mawby put her world-famous booty in the spotlight when she posed in a skimpy bikini for her latest Instagram snap. The British beauty delighted her fans with the photo on Monday.

In the brand new update, Demi is seen standing on the beach with her back to the camera and her curvy derriere front and center in a red thong bikini.

The brunette bombshell also put her toned arms, ample bust, hips, and tiny waist on full display in the shot. She wore her dark brown hair in wet strands that were slicked behind her head, and accessorized the look with a ring on her finger and a pair of small earrings.

Demi rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, including defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a sun-kissed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, a stunning sunset is visible, along with a gorgeous ocean scene. Demi stands in the wet sand and looks over her shoulder with a seductive stare.

In the caption, the model reveals that the snap was taken in Laguna Beach, California, and that she feels like she’s thriving in the first few days of 2020.

Of course, many of Demi’s more than 12 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post, and made short work of clicking the like button over 185,000 times while leaving over 1,400 comments in the first hour after it was uploaded to the social networking site.

“The literal goddess of our generation,” one of Demi’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You’re one my biggest inspirations, and probably for others too,” another adoring social media user stated.

“And I’m headed to the gym for a booty workout sheeeeesh girl,” a third person remarked.

“If I could write a letter using the sky as my paper, the ocean for my ink, and the stars as my words, it would still not be enough to describe how much I love you,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi got the pulses of her fans racing just one day before her red bikini photo when she posed in another skimpy string bikini on the beach.

That photo also proved to be a popular one among Demi Rose Mawby’s adoring fans. To date, the post has racked up more than 375,000 likes and over 2,600 comments for the busty model.