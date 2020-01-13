Blond Bombshell Laci Kay Somers Wants To Play, Flaunts Her Curves In Tiny Purple Bikini

Singer and Instagram vixen Laci Kay Somers is starting the week off right with a new post and a lot of sass. The 28-year-old California native went all-out to promote some Fashion Nova pieces while causing a stir among her millions of social media followers.

The new post came on Monday morning and immediately generated a lot of interest. Laci teasingly asked who wanted to play as she wore a pair of pink headphones with cat ears and held a gaming remote.

Laci was kneeling on the floor and was wearing a pair of glasses. She had a quirky facial expression in this particular snap, her standard light pink lip color syncing enticingly with her headphones.

The model looked straight toward the camera and gave a slight smile as the picture was snapped. Laci wore a side part and had her long, blond hair cascading down her back in loose waves while she toyed with a few strands with one hand.

It looks like Laci was wearing fuzzy gray-and-white socks or slippers and she had black panties over a revealing purple bikini. The triangle top barely covered Laci’s breasts and put her deep cleavage on full display.

The straps of Laci’s bikini bottoms sat quite high on her hips while the waistband of the panties rode lower across her midriff. The Instagram starlet flaunted her insane figure as she kneeled in this position, her belly button ring and flat tummy garnering plenty of attention.

More than 10.6 people follow Laci’s Instagram page and this new upload was an instant hit. The model’s playful caption and photo prompted nearly 40,000 people to show their love for the look in a mere 20 minutes after it had initially been shared. Not only that, but more than 1,300 comments piled up in that brief timeframe as well.

“Woooo looking cute in purple,” noted one of Laci’s fans, who also added several fire emoji to the comment.

“You know I don’t think there’s anything you can do or wear that doesn’t make you look absolutely gorgeous,” praised another follower.

“The most beautiful Girl in the world,” added someone else.

“Always 100 beautiful and special,” declared another supporter.

Laci exudes confidence in every snap she posts and it’s not uncommon for her to flaunt her perky derriere while wearing various lingerie sets or bikinis. This Monday morning shot gives off a slightly different vibe than her photos often provide but her fans clearly love this sexy variation and will be anxious to see more.