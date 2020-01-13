‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Haley Kalil Rocks Minuscule Purple Bikini And Fuzzy Socks In New Video

Haley Kalil gave her 297,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared an eye-popping new post that brought some serious heat to her page.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model has received an outpouring of support since revealing she was going to be featured in the bikini-clad publication for the third year in a row, and on Monday, the babe took to her Instagram account to send some love right back to her fans.

The latest addition to the 27-year-old’s feed included a short video taken after wrapping up her photoshoot for the magazine. She was seen standing in her hotel room with a huge grin on her face as she danced around and clapped in excitement. In the caption of the upload, Haley thanked her followers for all of the “positive vibes and love.”

As per usual, the red-headed bombshell was looking smoking hot in her latest social media appearance that saw her rocking a minuscule purple bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The two-piece included a skimpy top with a low scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage as she bounced around in the clip. A small cutout fell in the middle of her chest as well, revealing an eyeful of underboob that upped the ante of the NSFW display even more.

Haley also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The garment covered only what was necessary and boasted a high-cut design that allowed the babe to showcase her long, sculpted legs. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her hips to highlight the stunner’s slender frame and flat midsection.

Haley also made sure to show off the fuzzy llama socks she was wearing with her itty-bitty swimwear and noted in the caption that she couldn’t stop wearing the adorable accessory.

Fans wasted no time in showing the S.I. Swim Search winner some love for her latest social media upload. The video has been viewed nearly 9,000 times and has earned more than 2,400 likes after just 45 minutes of going live — and those numbers continue to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Haley’s jaw-dropping display.

“So cute, I’m dying,” one person wrote.

Another said that Haley had “such a beautiful smile.”

“Absolutely gorgeous, keep rocking those fuzzy socks. Keep the positivity and love rolling,” commented a third.

Others took the opportunity to offer more congratulations to the model for landing a spot in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit2020.

Fans have already been treated to a glimpse at Haley’s shoot for the annual publication. A photo shared on the magazine’s official Instagram page yesterday saw the babe rocking a white bikini while on location in the British Virgin Islands. The sneak peek proved popular with fans, who awarded the upload over 23,000 likes.