Brielle Biermann Smolders In Skintight Red Top & Leather Pants In West Hollywood: ‘Isn’t The View Amazing?’

Another day, another stunning new photo for reality star Brielle Biermann. As those who follow the Don’t Be Tardy star on social media know, Biermann has never been shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure for fans in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and even sexy workout gear. In the post recent post that was shared on her page, Biermann delighted followers with three new photos.

In the caption of the post, the beauty tagged herself and The West Hollywood EDITION. In the first photo in the series, the model stood on the rooftop with a pool and the beautiful Los Angeles skyline just behind her. She struck a pose front and center, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. Biermann ran both hands through her long, blond locks and rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Her killer figure was also on full display in the image as she rocked a tight red top that showed off ample amounts of cleavage as well as a glimpse of her taut tummy. She paired the top with some tight black leather pants while accessorizing with a gold bracelet. In the next image, the reality star faced her backside to the camera while most of the photo was blurred. The last image in the deck showed Biermann clad in the same outfit, this time posing with a friend.

The new post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 49,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless other raved over the beautiful view. A few more follower dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans, adding flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji to the end of their comments.

“Yes the view is amazing but you are absolutely gorgeous,” one fan gushed, adding a few kissy-face emoji.

“Yeah the view is cool but can i please look like you???,” another follower chimed in.

“How did you get the second pic to come out like that?!?! I need to know. Also, I have been watching your show from the very beginning and I am obsessed with your family,” a third social media user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Biermann stunned in another photo post at the same location, that time striking a pose inside and confessing that she wanted to order pizza.