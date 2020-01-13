‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Billy Drops A Bombshell On Victoria

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, January 13 reveals Billy’s bombshell to Victoria. Plus, Devon confesses his struggles to both Elena and Amanda, Sharon gets short with Faith and apologizes, and Chelsea and Adam deal with another Connor crisis.

Billy (Jason Thompson) told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that his consulting job is over, and she encouraged him to find something more challenging. However, Billy didn’t appreciate the idea, and Victoria wondered if Billy had something else to say. Billy left Victoria stunned when he revealed he stopped going to therapy. The revelation concerned Victoria, but Billy said he doesn’t need to be fixed. Victoria reminded her partner that he tried to run down Adam (Mark Grossman), but Billy insisted that he’d moved on. They cuddled, and Billy wondered if the person Victoria loves is actually him. Then Billy wondered if he even knew who he was.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she hid the biopsy paperwork when Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) came in. Faith talked to her mother, but Sharon was distracted. When Faith wondered if Sharon was even listening, Sharon snapped at her daughter. They hugged it out, but then Faith said she planned to do something with Nick (Joshua Morrow). After that, Sharon grabbed her coat and left.

Faith called her dad and asked him to pick her up due to some weirdness at Sharon’s. When they got to Nick’s, Faith relayed what had happened, and she noted that Sharon seemed tense. Then Nick and Faith went shopping, and when they returned home, Faith mentioned that she understood all about breakups and offered to talk to Nick if he needed to since he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) broke up. Nick was stunned, and he wondered how many boyfriends Faith has had.

Meanwhile, Sharon had a biopsy at the doctor’s office. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Faith both left her messages while she was there. She got back home just as Nick and Faith arrived, and Sharon quickly hid her biopsy paperwork again. Sharon expressed her need for a nap, and Faith and Nick looked at each other.

At Devon’s (Bryton James), he told Elena (Brytni Sarpy) that he’d been obsessed with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) because of her resemblance to Hilary. Devon admitted that the whole thing was unhealthy and irrational. Elena told Devon that she’s glad he told her, and she expressed her willingness to help him through the turmoil. Elena vowed to help him honor Katherine Chancellor’s wishes.

Later, Devon ran into Amanda at Society. Devon asked her to sit down, and he told Amanda he’d been on the attack. Then, Devon apologized and expressed his desire that they peacefully co-exist in Genoa City. Devon noted that he could deal with her helping Colin (Tristan Rogers), but he just wanted to know where to find the man. Amanda said she wanted to be done with the discussion and left without denying her involvement in Colin’s scheme.