Brunette Bombshell Gia Macool Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage In A Plunging Orange Top On Instagram

Gia Macool nearly spilled out of a racy orange top in her newest Instagram upload. The brunette bombshell highlighted her curves in the photo, which was shared with her fans on Monday morning.

In the sexy snap, Gia looks smoking hot in the plunging shirt and nothing else. The model goes braless under the garment, which was left unbuttoned at the top to showcase her massive cleavage.

Gia’s toned arms, curvy hips, and long, lean legs were also on full display in the photo, which she revealed in the caption was taken in Orange County, California.

The Instagram hottie wore her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that were pushed over her shoulder. She accessorized the look with some small earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

Gia wore a glam makeup look for the shot, sporting sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a vibrant orange eyeshadow color to match her top. She added to the application with coral-colored blush, a bronzed glow, and a orange tint to her full lips.

In the background of the photo, the ocean can be seen, as well as a cloudy, gray sky above.

Meanwhile, many of Gia’s 1.8 million followers showed their support for the post by giving the photo more than 11,000 likes and over 400 comments in less than 1 hour after it was shared to her feed.

“It’s a good thing you aren’t intimidating or anything,” one of the model’s followers stated in the comments.

“It’s really hard to believe that someone can look this beautiful and stunning every single time,” another person wrote.

“I love the orange shirt…however I really love your legs. The rest of you is a plus. I would really like to know what goes on in that pretty head of yours,” a third comment read.

“I love u, Gia. Not only because u r the most beautiful, hottest, sexiest girl I have ever seen, but also because u r very kind, smart, clever, generous, real,down to earth and humble. U r a real example of beauty with brains,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia knows how to work her fans into a frenzy. Just one week before her orange shirt snap, the model wowed in a sheer white bathing suit that left very little to the imagination as she posed on the beach.

Of course, Gia Macool’s followers also loved that upload. The photo has garnered more than 40,000 likes and over 1,000 comments to date for the stunning model.