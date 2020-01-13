‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reportedly Drops Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband David Eason

There appears to be a mild thaw of sorts in the tense relationship between Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her estranged husband, David Eason. After the two split several months ago, Jenelle got a restraining order against David. Now, reports indicate that the order has been dismissed upon Jenelle’s request.

According to Radar Online, the restraining order dismissal happened Monday morning via a judge in Tennessee. Both David and Jenelle had been slated to appear in court for a hearing on Monday morning, but that was canceled.

Apparently, Jenelle initiated a request on January 10 to have the order dismissed. A Davidson County Clerk confirmed that the Teen Mom 2 star filed the notice of a voluntary dismissal without prejudice, meaning that Jenelle requested to drop the restraining order.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Jenelle is believed to have left North Carolina and the home she had with David, and relocated to Tennessee for a fresh start after splitting from him. The initial restraining order request was granted last fall and had reportedly been extended since then.

At this point, Jenelle’s reasoning for requesting the dismissal of the restraining order has not been revealed. While the order was in place, David needed to stay away from Jenelle, their daughter Ensley, and the Teen Mom 2 star’s other two children, Jace and Kaiser.

The terms of the restraining order reportedly required that David stay at least 100 yards away from Jenelle and all of the kids. In addition, he supposedly was not allowed to post about them on social media.

What comes next in this fairly contentious divorce case? Neither David or Jenelle is saying anything at this stage. Teen Mom 2 fans will be curious to see if this restraining order dismissal means that he will start getting an opportunity to spend time with 2-year-old Ensley, whom he seemingly has not seen in a while.

This canceled Monday court hearing is not the only appearance David has had on his schedule in recent days. Last week, he was supposed to appear in court in North Carolina to deal with another case.

While David’s attorney did appear in court last week, Jenelle’s estranged husband did not. The judge reportedly approved an arrest warrant for David after that. It seems that David has held back on posting anything on his social media pages since before that missed court hearing.

Despite the drama associated with her split and divorce, Jenelle seems to be happy and looking forward as she builds a new life with her three children. Teen Mom 2 fans will be curious to see how this divorce is ultimately resolved.