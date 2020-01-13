‘Maxim’ Hottie Jenna Jenovich Slays In A Pink Bikini As She Drinks A Milkshake

Jenna Jenovich served up yet another hot bikini look as she posed alongside a friend to enjoy a milkshake in her latest Instagram photo.

In the racy shot, Jenna is seen sporting a pink string bikini while holding a vanilla milkshake in her hand. The sweet treat was decked out with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

The model’s sexy swimwear flaunted her abundant cleavage, trim arms, flat tummy, curvy hips, and lean legs. She wore her long, brown hair parted in the middle and styled in sexy, cascading waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

Jenna opted for a full face of makeup in the picture, including defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and soft pink eyeshadow. She added to the application with a bronzed glow all over her body, pink blush on her cheeks, dark pink lipstick, and a shimmering highlighter on her face.

Jenna’s friend also held a milkshake in her hand while she wore a floral pink bikini for the photo. Of course, the brunette beauty couldn’t help but joke about her milkshake bringing the boys to the yard, using lyrics from the popular Kelis song in her caption.

The two women sat on an outdoor sofa as they posed for the camera. In the background of the snapshot, a sunny scene is visible, complete with some palm trees and other greenery.

Many of Jenna’s more than 2.2 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post, giving the photo over 3,500 likes and more than 50 comments within the first hour after it was shared to her account.

“You look like a thick and juicy woman. Your body is just about perfect,” one of Jenna’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Angels in the Paradise,” another fan said.

“Both ladies looking gorgeous and both of you have a great week,” a third comment read.

“Wow, you ladies are super gorgeous. I love the matching pink bikinis, and those milkshakes look delicious!” a fourth person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just two days before her string bikini snap, Jenna showcased her enviable curves in a scanty black dress. The model flashed some skin as she went braless under the gown, telling fans in the caption that bras were “overrated.”

That upload also proved to be a popular one among Jenna Jenovich’s fans. To date, the post has racked up over 24,000 likes and more than 400 comments for the brunette bombshell.