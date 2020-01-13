‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally’s Designs Shock Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 14 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a shocking discovery at work. The Forrester Creations’ co-CEO is preparing for a fashion show competition and will be stunned when she sees Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) contribution, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) announced that the company would only be able to launch one of the youth lines. He pitted Steffy and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) against each other promising that whoever won the fashion show competition would have the backing of the company.

Initially, Steffy felt reassured that she would take the win since she and Sally had been working on the Intimates’ line for months. On the other hand, Hope did not even have a designer to work on the Hope For the Future range.

The Inquisitr reports that the odds are about to turn in Hope’s favor. It seems as if Sally will mess up and that Steffy’s entire line may be in jeopardy. Steffy will also show the designs to her father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), who will also worry about the upcoming fashion show. They will realize that Sally’s designs won’t work and that the Intimates line may be at stake because of her blunder.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Ridge will confront Sally. He will be irate and blast the young designer. Of course, Sally will be gutted because she was really looking forward to going head-to-head with Thomas. She put everything into her work just to be told that it wasn’t good enough.

After her discussion with Ridge, Sally will be scared that she will lose her job. She doesn’t want to be unemployed again and may promise to do better. But will she be able to come up with new designs ahead of the fashion show?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally’s attention may be divided. Flo just returned to L.A. The blonde wants her ex-boyfriend back and will pull out all the stops to get him into her bed. Sally may be blissfully unaware that Flo wants Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) back, but it’s only a matter of time before she realizes that her relationship is in trouble.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Wyatt wants to break up with Sally but is finding it hard to break her heart. Sally’s deeply in love, and Wyatt doesn’t want to hurt the redhead when she needs him the most.