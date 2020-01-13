New Zealand Schools To Teach Kids How To Manage Their Anxiety About Climate Change

'It helps kids to see that it is a fixable problem and people are working on it,' says an advocate.

New Zealand will be the first country in the world to provide its schoolchildren with a comprehensive curriculum about climate change, The Guardian reports. The materials will, among other things, teach the kids strategies for dealing with their own concerns about global heating, or dealing with “eco-anxiety,” as officials are calling it.

The country will offer a comprehensive set of study materials, available kids ages 11 through 15, with portions written by leading climate scientists within some of the country’s environmental agencies.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says that the materials teach kids about the reality of the problem.

“It explains the role science plays in understanding climate change, aids understanding of both the response to it and its impacts – globally, nationally and locally – and explores opportunities to contribute to reducing and adapting to it impact on everyday life,” he says.

James Shaw, New Zealand’s climate change minister and co-leader of the Green Party, says that one key aspect of teaching kids about climate change is not only about the reality of the problem, but also how they can deal with their own anxieties about the issue. He notes that kids get much of their information, particularly when it comes to climate change, from social media, and that the alarming predictions, many of which the kids will live to see while the adults in their lives likely won’t. The kids feel powerless, he says.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

Teaching the kids to deal with their feelings about the issue is as much a part of the curriculum as scientific facts, Shaw says.

To that end, the curriculum will direct teachers to talk with the kids so they can work through their feelings about the issue, via the help of a “feelings thermometer” to track their emotions. The materials also teach kids to change self-defeating internal monologues that might cause them to believe there is no hope and, thus, take no action.

“It helps kids to see that it is a fixable problem and people are working on it, and there is something they can foresee for themselves in terms of their own futures,” Shaw said.

This is the first attempt, on a national scale, to introduce climate-change curriculum into a national education program.

In the United States, as EdSource noted in October 2019, public school curriculum is determined by a patchwork of local school boards, operating under state law, which itself operates under federal law. Several communities in California, for example, have added climate literacy to their science curricula.