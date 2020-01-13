Doutzen Kroes Gets Sandy On The Beach In A Cheeky White Bikini

Doutzen Kroes gave her 6.3 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared a smoking hot photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The sizzling new snap was posted on Sunday and has earned nothing but love since going live. Per the caption of her post, the photo was taken while the 34-year-old was in Jamaica for the holidays, and she was lying down on her back in the sand. She also explained that scientific research proves that there are many “instant benefits” to going to the beach. However, the information wasn’t all that captivated the attention of her audience.

Doutzen sent pulses racing as she basked in the sun in a cheeky white bikini that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The skimpy two-piece included a tiny top with a deep neckline that flashed just a teasing glimpse of cleavage to her keen-eyed followers. The garment also featured thin shoulder straps that showcased the babe’s toned arms that were stretched out above her, while its thick band wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame.

Upping the ante of the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s beach-day attire were her matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The number’s daringly high-cut design showcased Doutzen’s long, sculpted legs, which were completely covered in a layer of sand. It also boasted a cheeky style that offered a look at her curvy booty. Meanwhile, the bikini’s curved waistband was pulled high up on the stunner’s hips, further highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection.

Doutzen kept her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, allowing her impressive figure to take center stage. Her blond tresses were worn down and appeared slightly damp, likely from a dip in the ocean before the moment was captured. She also appeared to be going makeup-free, letting her striking features and natural beauty shine.

To no surprise, the steamy addition to the Dutch beauty’s Instagram feed proved popular with her massive following. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned more than 72,000 likes within less than 24 hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds of comments were also left, and many of them were compliments for Doutzen’s jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Doutzen was “body goals.”

“Stunningly sexy and very beautiful,” commented a third.

Others thanked the model for sharing her knowledge about the health benefits of being by the sea.

Doutzen is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Just last week, the babe showed off her curvaceous physique in another revealing bikini while taking a dip in the ocean. Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the snap, which to date has earned over 120,000 likes.