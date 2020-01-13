Selena Gomez Is Breathtaking In New ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Set Snap

Selena Gomez looks positively breathtaking in a new Live with Kelly and Ryan set snap, taken during an appearance where the actress, singer, and songwriter discussed her new album, Rare.

The 27-year-old appeared on the morning talk series looking stunning in a winter white dress with a three-quarter-length sleeve. The simple dress had a deep v-neck, showing off Selena’s decolletage.

For her appearance, Selena slicked back her lush dark hair. A center part accentuated her cheekbones, and her tresses were secured in a low bun. The singer paired the dress with thick gold hoop earrings, and her makeup was kept to a minimum. Selena’s eyebrows appeared filled in, giving them a thicker appearance, and deep contouring brought out her cheekbones. With that, she finished her overall look with a neutral lipstick.

In the photo, she stood between Live‘s co-hosts. On the left of the picture stood Ryan Seacrest, looking dapper in a black t-shirt and blue blazer. To the right of the photo stood Kelly. She wore a black dress with a stunning floral print that featured pink blossoms and green leaves of varying hues.

Fans were thrilled to hear Selena speak about her new music, her first in four years, and expressed their excitement in the comments section of the Instagram post seen below.

“She’s just more adorable every year!!” said a viewer of Selena.

“Congratulations on your new album Selena Gomez. You deserve this. I love you so much!!! Live with Kelly and Ryan, love you guys too!!!”

“Love all three of them,” said a third fan, followed by three red heart emoji and a set of applauding hand emoji.

In a second Instagram post, Selena was seen having some fun with the Live cam for the social media sharing site, where several clips were strung together in a video, showing her smiling and posing in three photos shown in quick succession.

Selena’s new album, Rare, reportedly reveals some of the complexities the singer has endured both personally and professionally over the past four years, reported The Wall Street Journal.

After being diagnosed with lupus in 2013, Selena later developed a complication called lupus nephritis, requiring a kidney transplant in 2017. She also struggled with mental health issues, seeking medical assistance to deal with depression. In addition, Selena endured a very public breakup during that period from The Weeknd, her boyfriend of one year.

These life experiences were channeled into creating this latest album, reported WSJ. Selena stated to the newspaper that through the creation of the sequence of songs that would eventually become Rare, she believes she returned to a version of herself she was before enduring the aforementioned challenges that changed her perspective on life.