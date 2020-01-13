‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Metallic Bikini Top, Booty Shorts, & Leg Warmers

Lauren Drain looks smoking hot in her most recent social media update. As those who follow the bombshell on Instagram know, Drain is one of the most popular figures in the industry, and she regularly shows off her stunning figure in some of the sexiest outfits you can imagine. Over the past few weeks, she has been promoting her fitness program and that’s exactly what she did yesterday.

In the sizzling new snapshot, the beauty struck a pose in what appeared to be a studio. The model showed off her balance as she looked out a window, putting one foot on the ground and the other on a ledge. The stunner looked out the window with a slight smile on her face, wearing her long, blond locks pulled back in a ponytail. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo while her killer figure stole the spotlight.

Drain rocked a tiny metallic triangle bikini top and showed off plenty of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. She paired the skimpy top with a pair of incredibly short gray shorts and a pair of black leg warmers. In the caption of the image, the beauty told her fans that her new challenge starts today, and she’s really excited.

So far, the photo has racked up over 24,000 likes in addition to over 100 comments. Some of Drain’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others couldn’t help but rave over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and commented on the photo with their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart. A handful of other followers took to the post to let Drain know that they’re excited to start the fitness journey.

“The Most Iconic Woman Of Instagram. Every Woman LOVES you,” one follower gushed, adding a few flame emoji.

“You inspire me sooo much! I need to sign up during the next go around! How much is it?” another fan asked.

“‘I’m stoked. I’ll be doing my own routine while my fiance starts it up. We can’t wait to rock it,” a third chimed in.

