Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Powers Through Intense Ab Workout In Blue Crop Top And Leggings

Fitness model Michelle Lewin showed off her bombshell abdominal muscles in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. In the clip, the 33-year-old Venezuelan stunner powered through an ab-focused circuit at the gym while wearing a blue long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings.

Michelle started the exercise demonstration with a set of rope crunches and said that she enjoys doing this exercise because it allows her to lift heavy while doing fewer reps. In the caption, she also noted that the movement was short because her abdominal muscles were activated instead of her hip flexors.

In the second clip, she performed a set of reverse crunches on an incline bench. For this exercise, Michelle recommended breathing out while raising the knees to the chest and flexing the abs.

The third clip saw her do some V-ups with her hands placed on a bench for stabilization. She suggested keeping the knees bent for this one and said that it’s a great workout for the lower abdomen.

She ended the circuit with a set of classic situps and recommended doing “as many as you can” after you do other ab-centric exercises.

Michelle didn’t target her obliques in the video series and said that she doesn’t like to focus on this part of her abdominal muscles. In her caption, she explained that each ab exercise will ultimately train the obliques as well and invited fans to message her to find out why she isn’t a fan of building them.

As of this writing, the clip has been viewed over 90,000 times. In the comments section, fans showered Michelle with praise.

“Beautiful abs and gorgeous lady you are, Michelle Lewin,” one fan wrote.

“Number one female fitness role model,” a second added.

“Damn girl, you could grind meat on those,” a third commenter said of the fitness model’s abdominal muscles.

“Nice!! Loved the vid!! You always look smashing!!” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

This post is the continuation of a series on Michelle’s Instagram page where she demonstrates exercises that target a particular body part while answering simple questions about the workout posed by her husband Jimmy Lewin. In the previous installment, she focused on the triceps and completed a circuit that included pulldowns, tricep dips, and skull crushers.

“How can we transform the jelly triceps to become a firm muscle? Is it possible?” she wrote in the caption. “YES, it is very possible, so let’s do this.”

The post proved popular with Michelle’s fans. So far it has racked up more than 100,000 views and close to 1,000 comments.