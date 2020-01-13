Here’s Why Kelly Clarkson Refuses To Watch Her Own Talk Show

Kelly's revealing why she no longer watches her show after seeing the first episode.

Kelly Clarkson may be one of the most beloved celebrities at the moment, but it turns out there’s one person who doesn’t exactly love seeing the talented American Idol Season 1 winner host her TV show — and that’s Kelly herself. In a new interview, the “Love So Soft” singer confessed that she’s not exactly the biggest fan of watching her eponymous daytime talk show and dislikes seeing herself on TV so much that she refuses to watch the show.

Kelly made the somewhat surprising confession while appearing on the red carpet for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, where she told Entertainment Tonight that, after seeing the very first episode of the popular The Kelly Clarkson Show — which debuted on NBC in September of last year — she decided she can’t watch herself anymore.

“I can’t watch it because I hate watching me, but people seem to like it,” the mom of two confessed this week, as she admitted that she just finds it too uncomfortable to watch the episodes back after they air.

“I saw the very first episode and then I was like, ‘Out,'” Kelly continued while speaking to correspondent Keltie Knight, adding, “because it’s weird watching yourself.”

Though the singer didn’t reveal if she has the same rule when it comes to watching herself as a coach on The Voice, she did admit that she’s a big fan of filming her own series and loves the camaraderie she gets to experience with her crew.

“I love being a part of a team that puts this show together, it’s just a positive thing,” the star explained to ET of her latest project.

“Everyone was like, ‘You have so many jobs.’ But even when I was a teenager, I had, like, four jobs,” Kelly said, shortly after it was revealed that her talk show would be coming back for a second series. “I like working, I like being productive… it’s really cool.” Kelly now works on her talk show, is prepping for an upcoming residency in Las Vegas, and is a coach on The Voice. She is also married to Brandon Blackstock and is the mom to two young children and stepmom to two children from Brandon’s previous marriage.

While Kelly admits that she’s not exactly a fan of watching her show, there’s no doubt others are loving seeing the chatty star interact with big names. She’s had her fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton, Ellen DeGeneres, Christina Aguilera, Steve Carell, and many other A-listers as guests.

Kelly — who stunned in a black velvet dress — attended the Critics’ Choice Awards because The Kelly Clarkson Show was nominated for Best Talk Show.

The star was up against other big time shows such as Desus & Mero, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, though the award was jointly won by The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyers.