‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers Tease Quartermaine Chaos, Antics From Nelle, And A Revelation About Dustin

ABC has shared a new sneak peek via social media that gives the low-down on what’s coming up this week on General Hospital. Spoilers suggest that there will be multiple families facing major drama and fans will not want to miss any of the chaos ahead.

It appears that much of drama coming during the week of January 13 is connected to the Quartermaine crew. Tracy and Brook Lynn are both back in Port Charles and viewers will see Ned and Michael coordinating efforts to pull together a board meeting.

The family will need to make a decision regarding Oscar’s ELQ shares and the possibilities will be addressed at the board meeting. However, General Hospital spoilers have teased that their plans may soon go awry thanks to Nelle and Shiloh.

In the meantime, it looks like Brook Lynn is anxious to start following her own path in the family. Brook Lynn will have some ideas and news to share, but it looks like she’ll struggle to be taken seriously.

Ned and Tracy will butt heads a bit, but Soap Central details that they will also share a touching heart-to-heart chat with one another. General Hospital spoilers tease that Nikolas and Ava will work to navigate their honeymoon period and this will definitely have some intense moments.

Viewers will see more of Lulu and Dustin together, but General Hospital spoilers indicate that something about Dustin’s past will complicate things. Some fans have speculated that Brook Lynn and Dustin might end up having a past with one another, and if that’s the case, it will certainly complicate things with Lulu.

In any case, General Hospital spoilers note that Lulu will be feeling some frustration and will be digging for information about something.

The week of January 13 also brings Spinelli and Stella back to town and a fight that Chase needs to break apart. Sonny is going to make a desperate move in hopes of helping Mike and Brad is going to be smacked with a dose of reality. He’ll also get a visit from Julian and Lucas’ recovery seems to hang in the balance.

Nelle will be popping up again this week as well. It’s known that she’ll manage to get out of Pentonville soon and General Hospital spoilers tease that she’ll throw out some rattling information to someone. Carly will be involved with Nelle’s antics to some extent and fans can only hope that this is connected to exposing the truth about Wiley.

Willow and Trina will be involved in various storylines this week and Alexis will be learning more from Sam that will seemingly make her anxious.

General Hospital spoilers hint that things are about to get pretty crazy throughout Port Charles as several storylines intensify and fans can’t wait to watch it all go down.