‘This Is Us’ Fans Divided Over Status Of Toby & Kate’s Relationship As Show Returns From Hiatus

This Is Us fans appear divided over the relationship status of Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) as the show returns from its hiatus and delves into one of the most hot-button issues left on the table as the series took its winter break. What will happen to the couple after Kate found incriminating text messages on her husband’s phone during the Pearson clan’s Thanksgiving celebration?

Teasers for the upcoming stable of shows have viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering if Kate asking Toby if he is “pulling away” and his affirmative response will spell a death knell to their love story, which spanned the first three years of the series and was one of the most beloved pairings in network television.

In a last scene for the twosome prior to the winter break, Toby asks Kate to take a photo of him and Jack to commemorate his first Thanksgiving holiday. When Kate picks up Toby’s phone she sees a text message from a Crossfit group chat where it appears that one female member is offering emotional support to Toby.

In the near-future flash-forward, which occurred just moments before the episode ended, Kate is wearing her wedding ring, but she signs documents on behalf of Rebecca as Kate Pearson during an intimate 40th birthday celebration for the big three.

A new photo uploaded to the show’s official Instagram account shows Toby solo, but it appears to come from a scene where the couple faces their estrangement. Toby dealt with his anxiety over his son Jack’s hearing impairment by compulsive exercise and Kate, through stress eating.

Fans are wondering just what will happen moving forward throughout the rest of Season 4 of the series. There is a clear division in the comments section of the post, where some fans believe that Toby has not inherently changed while others think that the stress of their situation will cause the couple to hit their breaking point.

“Every relationship goes through changes, as well as every person goes through changes. It doesn’t make someone bad just because they are going through something. He’s still the same Toby,” commented a viewer on the new dynamic between the couple.

“I can’t wait!! I like how they are tackling the issues of raising a former 28-week premature baby with ongoing medical issues and how that can be an added stress to a marriage. Toby and Kate better not be breaking up!! I know they can work through their issues and come out strong,” commented a second viewer.

A third viewer noted that they are anxious to find out what happens, hopeful the couple doesn’t pull the plug on their relationship calling This Is Us their “favorite show.”

This Is Us returns for the conclusion of season 4 beginning January 14 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.