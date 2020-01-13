Nicole Scherzinger Immerses Herself In Pool & Looks Smoking Hot

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger treated her 4.2 million Instagram followers to a sizzling snap taken while she was on vacation in Mexico. The bombshell spent some time at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, and she tagged the hotel in the caption as well as in the geotag to make sure fans knew where she was staying.

In the snap, a road and expanse of dry land was visible in the background, with some greenery closer to where Nicole posed. The sun appeared to be setting on the horizon, giving the entire shot a magical glow. Nicole was immersed in a pool, and the shot was taken from close-up, so the entire pool wasn’t visible.

The brunette bombshell had her long locks down, and she appeared to be rocking minimal makeup, if any at all. While her brows were bold, her eyes were bare, and her skin looked naturally luminous and flawless. She pursed her lips at the camera, and posed with one hand resting on her neck and the other about to come to her cheek. Her nails were long but neutral, for a chic look.

As her body was immersed in the water and her hands were in front of her chest, not much of Nicole’s swimsuit was visible, but the bombshell appeared to be rocking a white string bikini based on the visible straps. The water around her reflected the sunlight, and she appeared peaceful and serene in the snap.

In the caption of the post, Nicole filled her fans in on the fact that she took a vacation to Los Cabos, and that she was looking forward to 2020. Her fans absolutely loved the steamy shot, and the post received over 143,100 likes within just 15 hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan commented.

Another loved the minimal beauty vibe Nicole had going on and said, “Wow! Natural beauty!”

“So beautiful. Sending you love! 2020 is gonna be schermazing,” another fan said.

“You look amazing as always,” another fan added.

While her latest Instagram update focused primarily on her stunning face, Nicole isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned physique either. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette beauty took to the red carpet in a stunning ensemble. She rocked a pair of voluminous high-waisted trousers paired with a skimpy crop top that showcased a generous amount of cleavage.