Katy Perry Pens Sweet Birthday Message To ‘James Bond Of A Human Being’ Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry put her love for soon-to-be husband Orlando Bloom on display by commemorating his 43rd birthday with a sweet Instagram post that fans can’t seem to get enough of.

The “Dark Horse” singer took to her Instagram page early on Monday to gush over her fiance on his special day. The new post included two photos of the Lord of the Rings actor standing in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, where they visited back in November for Katy’s birthday.

The duo of breathtaking snaps was also accompanied by an adorable message from the singer, who noted that she was in “constant awe and wonder” of how someone as incredible as her fiance “can actually exist in the flesh.”

Katy heaped praise on Orlando, calling him “loving,” “supportive,” and “compassionate.” Of course, she had to touch on the fact that he was “incredibly good looking” as well, and even went as far as calling him a “James Bond of a human being.”

“There’s a reason why all animals and children run straight into his arms…It’s his heart, so pure. I love you Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom. Happiest 43rd year,” she concluded the message, followed by the heart, birthday cake, and spade emoji.

Naturally, Katy’s 88.6 million followers went absolutely wild for the thoughtful display of affection for her fiance on his birthday. The tribute has earned over 541,000 likes after just five hours of going live to her Instagram feed — and that number still continues to grow. Thousands took to the comments section of the upload as well, where many fawned over the couple

“I’m crying stop this is so sweet,” one fan wrote.

Another said that Katy and Orlando were “the cutest couple ever.”

“You’re so lucky Katy! You are the most beautiful couple and each deserve so much happiness. He is truly your better half in every way. Hope I can find a love like this one day,” commented a third.

Of course, Orlando made his way to the comments section as well to respond to Katy’s message with some sweet words of his own.

“Ready to climb all them pyramids and mountains with you,” he wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Orlando’s birthday is just the beginning of celebrations in store for the couple in 2020. They are expected to finally be tying the knot sometime this year after postponing their nuptials in December due to the location. The one-year anniversary of their engagement is also coming up next month on Valentine’s day.