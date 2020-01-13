Kaia Gerber Slays In A Skimpy Black Bikini In Miami

The 18-year-old stunned as she hit the beach in a bikini.

Kaia Gerber put her stunning bikini body on display during a recent trip to sunny Miami. The gorgeous model — who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber — wowed in new paparazzi snaps as she soaked up the sun on the beach with a group of friends on January 11.

In new photos shared online by the Daily Mail, the 18-year-old beauty looked seriously gorgeous in a skimpy black bikini that proved why she’s one of the most popular models currently.

The snaps showed the star as she caught some rays on the sand. Kaia laid on a white lounge chair, while she enjoyed some downtime with her pals. She was snapped taking off her see-through black crochet cover-up, revealing her dark bikini.

The teen’s skimpy two-piece was made up of a tiny black bikini top that consisted of two triangles that were held together by a glamorous shiny gold ring in the center of her chest. The top also featured thin adjustable straps that stretched over her shoulders.

She paired the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that showed off her long, toned legs and highlighted her slim waist and flat tummy. As Kaia turned her back to the camera, it was revealed that she actually showed even more skin, as the bottoms were a thong design that flashed her toned booty.

The two-piece — which Kaia first appeared to show off on her Instagram account as she laid on her front on her bed — showcased her incredibly slim waist as she proudly revealed her toned torso in the dark swimwear look.

The star had her short brunette hair down and in a bob that perfectly framed her face as she both relaxed on her lounge chair and walked along the sand.

She also kept things glamorous with a pair of large oversized shades on her eyes as she enjoyed the Miami sunshine.

Kaia — who was recently romantically linked to Saturday Night Live star and comedian Pete Davidson — also accessorized with a gold necklace around her neck that appeared to have a name pendant attached to it.

She slipped back into her cover-up as she and her pals left the beach together, but left the top of her black dress unbuttoned to show off a little more of her chic bikini.

The latest snaps come shortly after the model was last spotted in her swimwear when she wowed in a leopard-print triangle bikini top in a show-stopping photo that she shared to her Instagram last week.