Shakira Stuns With Dark Long Hair & Asian-Inspired Headpiece In Fluffy Garment For New Single Photoshoot

Shakira dropped a new single and debuted a new look at the same time.

The “Underneath Your Clothes” hitmaker stunned with long dark brunette hair in her latest Instagram photo and sported her locks half up and half down. Shakira accessorized herself with a large asian-inspired headpiece and posed on top of a kitchen table. She wore a short, pale pink feathered number and displayed her legs.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” chart-topper crossed her legs and arms over and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She was photographed barefoot and didn’t opt for any nail polish but did apply a red lip and bright eye makeup. By her feet in front of her were different variations of sushi. Behind the Colombian beauty was a kitchen countertop with flowery wallpaper.

For her caption, Shakira told her followers that new music was on its way this year. However, the post was shared after she dropped a new single. The “Don’t Bother” songstress’s latest release, “Me Gusta,” features rapper Anuel AA.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 1.4 million likes and over 9,600 comments, proving to be a hit with her 60.7 million followers.

“YOU ARE THE LIGHT OF MY LIFE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Girl, do you age?” another questioned.

“You look so young,” a third fan shared, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“You know this is the best news I’ve heard in 2020? YOU MADE MY DAY GIRL,” a fourth follower commented.

For the new single artwork, Shakira posed in the same location and garment but stretched her leg out to the side and parted her arms so you could see what was underneath the fluffy item of clothing. The “Whenever, Wherever” entertainer wowed in a low-cut, pink bodysuit with a metal silver sun embroidered on it. The top half was made like a bikini top but was attached to the bottom half. She gave a subtle smile and looked relaxed. Anuel appeared to be photoshopped next to her in a white T-shirt and blue puffer jacket with a fur collar. He accessorized himself with a silver chain and earrings.

On February 2, Shakira will perform alongside Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl for their halftime show. The duo has yet to announce what songs they will perform. However, the singer might use the huge event as a way of promoting the new track. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lopez revealed that they are planning the “best Super Bowl ever.”