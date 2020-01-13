‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Shocked To Learn Xander & Victor’s Secret

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, January 13 reveal that there will be some shocking revelations in Salem to kick off a brand-new week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) learn the secret that her grandfather Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) have been keeping.

As many viewers already know, Ciara was convinced that Victor and Xander had something to do with framing her boyfriend Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) for the death of his own sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stauss).

Ciara’s been trying to find proof in order to get Ben out of prison, and she’s found some incriminating items where Victor and Xander are concerned.

However, this week Victor will come clean and spill the beans on the secret that he and Xander have been hiding. It seems that Vic and his nephew did send an innocent person to jail, but not Ben.

Instead, rumors are flying that may have framed Will Horton (Chandler Massey) for the death of Adrienne Kiriakis, when it was Victor’s own wife, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), who was responsible for Adrienne’s death.

The shocking secret won’t change things for Ben, but it certainly could be a game changer for Will and his estranged husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Meanwhile, now that Ben’s final appeal was denied, and he’s looking at the death penalty, his father, Clyde Weston (James Reynolds), will suggest that they break out of prison together.

Ben seems to be out of options as there is no evidence to clear his name and he stands no chance of getting out on appeals. He’ll be put to death if he doesn’t do something drastic, and it appears that Clyde will have the answer.

In addition, Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) will begin to cause some complications for Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Hattie saw Kate with Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), not knowing that Stefano DiMera is now taking up residence in his body. Kate and Steve lied to Hattie, but her big mouth and erratic behavior will likely put Kate in hot water with Roman, Kayla, or someone else in Salem if they find out about the secret.

Meanwhile, Stefano will reveal his true identity to his daughter, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Kristen tries to make sense of her father’s body swap, and what it means for the DiMera family and business going forward.