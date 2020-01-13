Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Powers Through Pyramid Squats In Skintight Blue Shorts For New Workout Video

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo showed off her impressive weightlifting ability in the most recent workout video on her Instagram page. In the clip, the petite blond powerhouse performed a set of pyramid squats with a barbell while wearing a pair of skintight blue shorts and a white crop top.

In the caption, the mom of two explained that the exercise is called pyramid squats because she increased the amount of weight with each set while lowering the number of reps. Stephanie advised that this strategy amplifies the intensity of the weightlifting session and helps to develop more muscle.

Although the video only showed her doing one set, her caption revealed that she did three during this particular workout session. She lifted 154 pounds during the first round for 15 reps, performed 12 reps at 170 pounds during the second, and 10 reps at 187 pounds for the third.

Later in the video, Stephanie also completed sets of walking lunges, leg presses, leg extensions, and calf presses.

As of this writing, the two-minute IGTV clip has been watched over 80,000 times. In the comments, fans seemed in awe of Stephanie’s show of strength.

“Inspirational, love seeing your updates,” one admirer wrote.

“You are the best of all time,” another wrote, before adding a fire emoji to their comment.

“Excellent, you motivate me to exercise,” a third fitness enthusiast added.

And more than a few commenters indicated that they had tried doing the pyramid squats as well.

“My legs are on fire after this amazing workout,” a fourth commenter wrote.

Lots of Stephanie’s fans also had questions about the form she displayed in the video. One inquisitive commenter asked about the proper stance for barbell squats, and Stephanie recommended standing with the toes pointed slightly outward. She later admitted that this stance can be difficult and suggested positioning oneself in a way that “breaks parallel” without collapsing the lower back/tailbone.

This isn’t the first time that Stephanie has done barbell squats in a video on her Instagram page. In a previous post, she knocked out a set using a weight setup that looked similar to the one she used in her most recent video. She followed those up with some weighted lunges, leg presses and calf raises, much like her newest video as well.

She also shared some motivational words in her caption for fans who might be hesitant to start weightlifting.

“We tend to overcomplicate the things we don’t fully understand,” she wrote. “You don’t have to know everything about everything.. you just have to START.”