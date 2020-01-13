Texas Hottie Hope Beel Serves Up A Sultry Look In A White String Bikini

Hope Beel looked smoking hot in a string bikini for her most recent Instagram update. The Texas-based model served up the sultry look in a post that was shared to her account on Sunday.

In the racy photos, Hope posed on a balcony in Turks and Caicos as she rocked the white two-piece. The brunette bombshell flaunted her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, curvy hips, long, lean legs, and curvy booty in the sexy swimwear.

The model had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that cascaded over her shoulders. She accessorized with some white polish on her nails and dangling earrings.

Hope also opted for a full face of makeup in the pictures, an application which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow to her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a nude lip to complete the beach look.

In the first photo, Hope showcases the front of her bikini as she poses with one hand resting on a nearby railing and the other wrapped around her bikini bottoms to give them a tug. The second snap featured Hope’s backside as she looked out over the incredible view.

In the background of the post, a stunning ocean and beach scene was visible, as well as a blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds. In the caption of the shot, the model asked her followers to guess where her next beach vacation will be.

Meanwhile, many of Hope’s over 1.2 million followers fell in love with the photos. They clicked the like button nearly 14,000 times while leaving more than 160 comments within the first 12 hours after the update went live on her feed.

“Bringing the heat no matter where you go,” one of Hope’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wherever you go, you’re going to make her more beautiful with your presence,” another adoring fan stated.

“Wherever you’re going, looks like you’re beach ready!” a third comment read.

“You’ll definitely be the most beautiful girl on the beach,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently delighted her fans when she posted a photo of herself sporting a skimpy black sports bra and some skintight purple leggings with a blue star pattern on them.

The photo served as fitness inspiration to many of Hope Beel’s fans. To date, that snap has earned the model nearly 8,600 likes and more than 130 comments.