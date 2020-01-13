Anastasiya Kvitko Kneels On The Beach & Flaunts Her Bottom In Thong Bathing Suit

Model Anastasiya Kvitko was soaking up the sun on a sandy beach in her latest Instagram update. The beauty wore a thong bathing suit that put her perky derrière on display.

Anastasiya did not disclose where she was, but it seemed she enjoyed a secluded area by a patch of grass that included a nice view of the turquoise water. A few clouds dotted the sky overhead.

The brunette bombshell sat with her back to the camera at a slight angle, putting her curves on display. Despite the pleasant beach view, Anastasiya’s booty was the focal point of the snap. She wore a black one-piece that looked to be made of a slightly sheer fabric. The thong bathing suit featured a low-cut back, showing off plenty of skin. She sat with her back slightly arched, accentuating her slender waist.

Anastasiya’s hair had a deep side part and she wore it straight down her back. The camera captured the ends of her locks as they blew in the wind. She turned and gave the camera a serious look as she rested one hand on her knee and held the other up to the side of her face. Her eyebrows were sculpted and she wore smoky eyeshadow as she peered over the edge of a pair of sunglasses. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a nude shade on her lips.

The model’s post consisted of two similar snaps that only had one small difference between them. One photo captured Anastasiya flaunting her booty by raising it a few inches off the ground. The other showed her sitting on her bare feet. It was a subtle difference, but she wanted to know which one her followers preferred.

Some of her 10.4 million followers picked a favorite, but others seemed to be torn between choosing just one. Other fans simply raved over the view.

“I dont know tbh im still looking,” joked one admirer.

“Wtf You make me crazy,” complimented a second follower.

“You look so good,” a third follower wrote.

“Wow absolutely stunning,” commented a fourth fan.

It’s not unusual for Anastasiya to leave her fans stunned after posting a sexy snap. Luckily for them, she updates her Instagram page often and she likes to show off her curvaceous physique in a variety of outfits — some which leave little to the imagination. From skintight dresses to barely-there bikinis, the model knows how to keep her fans coming back for more.