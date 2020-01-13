Mandy Moore Slays In A Jumpsuit & Cape At The 2020 Critic’s Choice Awards

Mandy Moore ditched a dress for a chic jumpsuit.

Mandy Moore couldn’t have picked a better outfit to wear for the 2020 Critic’s Choice Awards. The annual event was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday night, and the stars came out in full force. The This Is Us star appeared to be superwoman as she walked the blue carpet wearing a jumpsuit and cape.

Mandy’s ensemble was a bold choice, and it worked perfectly for her. She was stunning in a black jumpsuit by Elie Saab from the designer’s Resort 2020 collection that featured chain embellishments across her waistline. The strapless number had a plunging neckline and hugged the actress’s small frame. She then threw a matching cape over the outfit that was knotted in place around her neck. She carried a black clutch to the awards show and then completed the chic style with a pair of black pumps.

The 35-year-old added a chain necklace to match the chains on the jumpsuit. A diamond choker was also thrown on for a little bit of the glam factor. The jewelry was from the Anita Ko collection. She also had on draped diamond earrings to add a bit of sparkle as well.

Not only was her outfit choice unique, but so was her hairstyle. The brunette beauty had her long locks sleeked back into a low hairstyle that gave the feel of sophistication and another slam of the wow factor.

Mandy Moore’s full-on makeup was perfection. Her makeup artist pulled out all the stops for this important night with a peachy color on her lids and a bold cat-eye effect over and under her eyes. Some blush was added to her cheekbones and the palette was completed with a pale lip color.

The singer/actress took to her Instagram to highlight some of her best moments from the night, including everyone who was involved in bringing her ensemble together. Mandy Moore always makes it a point to thank her team and also shares some highlights with her followers. She even had a couple of cute video clips posted on her stories with her on-screen TV daughter, Chrissy Metz, and a handful of her other co-stars from last night.

Mandy Moore took to social media a month ago when the Critic’s Choice nominations were announced. She expressed her gratitude for This Is Us being nominated for Best Drama Series. There were also individual nominations for her co-stars as well. Despite not taking home any awards for the night, she is still grateful that she is a part of the fan-favorite show.