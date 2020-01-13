Victoria’s Secret’s Lais Ribeiro Gets Soaking Wet In A Red Bikini In Sizzling Waterfall Photo

The lingerie model got drenched in her red-hot string bikini.

Supermodel Lais Ribeiro looked red-hot in a seriously sizzling new photo shared to social media over the weekend. The stunning Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed in the snap shared to Instagram by fellow Angel Candice Swanepoel‘s swimwear line Tropic of C on January 11 as she got soaking wet in a waterfall while showing a serious amount of skin in a skimpy red string bikini.

The gorgeous photo showed the beauty as she put her model body on full display as the water poured over her from above her head.

Lais, who walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2010, posed for the camera with her back arched and both of her arms stretched her up high above her while she closed her eyes and tilted her head back.

The Brazilian beauty ended up completely drenched as she flashed the skin in her two-piece from Candice’s popular line of often revealing bikinis and bathing suits. Her very skimpy bikini look was made up of a plunging bright red triangle bikini top with thin strings that tied around the back of her neck and her torso.

The 29-year-old model put her long and toned torso on full display as she highlighted her slim middle by matching with a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms in the same showstopping red color.

The bottoms were made up of only a pretty small piece of the red material and long string ties that were tied into large bows over both of her hips. The bottoms were also high-waisted with the strings pulled up almost as high as her bellybutton to make her toned legs look extra long.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that Lais was sporting a bikini in the color poppy. The swim look seemed to be the Equator two-piece from the brand’s collection.

The star is pretty close to the brand’s founder, Candice. The stunning twosome have walked together in various Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows over the years and also appeared together in the lingerie brand’s 2012 Christmas Day and Valentine’s Day commercials along with Adriana Lima.

The sizzling snap posted to Tropic of C’s official account has received thousands of likes and plenty of comments from impressed fans, including one that simply read “wow.”

Many others flooded the comments section of the gorgeous bikini photo with both fire and heart emoji.

Lais is no stranger to putting her body on show in her fun swimwear looks, though.

The latest seriously hot snap comes mere weeks after she took to her own Instagram account to share a NSFW photo of herself on vacation as she sported a revealing thong bikini. Then, the beauty posed with her booty to the camera as she once again put her fit and toned model body on full show for her more than 2 million followers.