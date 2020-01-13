Australian Bombshell Nicole Thorne Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Bikini

It may be winter in some parts of the world, but not in Australia, where model Nicole Thorne spends the majority of her time. The beauty heated up Instagram with a photo that showed her looking smoking hot in a skimpy bikini while posing by a pool.

For the photo, Nicole was on her knees in the shallow end of a pool. Part of her feet and calves could be seen in the turquoise water behind her. Surrounded by lush greenery, she looked to be in a tropical paradise. The geotag for the post said the snap was taken in Brisbane, but she did not mention exactly where the pool was.

While the setting appeared to be a dreamy escape, Nicole looked even better in her black bikini. The picture showed her from the front at a slight side angle. Her swimsuit top featured half-cups that left plenty of her voluptuous chest exposed. In fact, it looked like it could hardly contain her chest as she leaned on the side of the pool on her hands. The bikini bottoms sat high on her hips, calling attention to the curve of her hip. She posed with her legs slightly parted and one hip to the side, showing off her flat abs and toned thighs.

Nicole’s hair was parted in the middle and hung down her back in loose waves. She wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, thick lashes and blush on her cheeks. She also wore a matte shade on her full lips. She completed her look with a dark polish on her nails. She gazed at the camera with piercing blue eyes and a sultry expression on her face.

In the caption, she credited the photographer for the photo.

Her 1.2 million followers were loving the snap, and many took a moment to tell her what they thought of it.

“Looking beautiful and super hot gorgeous love you,” raved one fan.

“princess you have a perfect physique you are so sexy,” wrote a second admirer.

“Beautiful dream woman and very very Nice body,” a third follower said.

“Omg. Wow. You’re so gorgeous,” commented a fourth fan.

Last week, Nicole was looking particularly gorgeous in a set of teal lingerie. The brunette bombshell can make just about anything she wears look good. She updates her Instagram page regularly with snaps that show her flaunting her curves in revealing bikinis, sexy underwear and slinky dresses.