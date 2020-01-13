Justin Hartley Brings Teen Daughter Isabella To Critics’ Choice Awards Amid Split From Wife Chrishell Stause

The 'This Is Us' star brought his favorite girl to the awards ceremony.

Justin Hartley had a pretty plus-one for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. Less than two months after filing for divorce from his wife, Chrishell Stause, the This Is Us star brought his 15-year-old daughter as his date to the star-studded awards ceremony.

Hartley, who shares daughter Isabella with his ex-wife, Lindsay Hartley, posed on the red carpet alongside his only child.

An insider told Us Weekly that the This Is Us star was “taking selfies” of him and Isabella on his phone and “FaceTiming someone.” The source added that the father-daughter duo looked “really happy” as they chatted on the red carpet ahead of the event, which was held at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in California.

Hartley was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, but ultimately lost to The Morning Show star Billy Crudup.

On Instagram, Hartley gave fans an inside look at his big night out with his best girl. The 42-year-old actor posted pics as he posed in a navy Isaia tailored suit and black Christian Louboutin shoes. Hartley accessorized his dapper look with a pricey Omega watch.

Hartley’s daughter wore a gorgeous strapless gown and carried a small clutch. Her hair was worn in an elegant ponytail.

In the comments section to Hartley’s post, fans and famous friends, including the actor’s This Is Us co-star Melanie Liburd, reacted to his photos.

“Your daughter is stunning! She looks just like her momma,” one fan wrote, referencing Hartley’s ex-wife, Lindsay.

“Man you and your ex have a beautiful young woman!” another wrote. “Love your work! ”

“What a beautiful date!!” a third fan chimed in. “You glow when you are with your daughter. No greater love.”

Another follower noted that Hartley was not with his estranged wife, Chrishell.

“You’re missing your greatest accessory…your wife,” the fan wrote to Hartley.

The Critics’ Choice Awards outing marks one of the first times Hartley has been spotted since filing for divorce from Chrishell, his wife of two years. The exes’ split does not appear to be amicable, and their date of separation differs by several months.

While Hartley is currently estranged from his current wife, he has a good co-parenting arrangement with the mother of his daughter. The actor, who previously brought his daughter to the Paley Center for Media’s 2019 PaleyFest, previously noted that “communication is key” when it comes to co-parenting Isabella, per Today.