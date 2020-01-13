Prince William & Prince Harry Deny Claims Made By British Newspaper That Speculated On Their Relationship

Prince William and Prince Harry have denied claims made by a British newspaper that speculated on the state of their sibling relationship via an official statement issued by Buckingham Palace. This comes on the heels of Harry and wife Meghan Markle‘s announcement of their intention to step down from their senior position within the monarchy and a report which claimed William was “bullying” the couple.
The Associated Press covered the statement, which contained a series of remarks made by the siblings.
“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” said the brothers in their joint statement.
A story published by The Sunday Times claimed that William was sorrowful that he and his brother are now “separate entities” and expressed hope for their future.
“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore; we’re separate entities,” William reportedly said to a friend. “I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the same team.”
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, William, and Harry are reportedly meeting today to discuss Harry and Meghan’s decision, which — if put in place — would allow the couple to live half the year in North America and half the year in the U.K. The Sussexes have indicated they wish to stay in the home gifted to them by the queen, Frogmore Cottage. They would also like to move out of the public spotlight by stepping down as senior members of the royal family.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
The Associated Press reported the meeting will take place at Queen Elizabeth’s private Sandringham estate in Eastern England.
Meghan, who is currently in Canada with her and Harry’s infant son, Archie, will reportedly join the meeting by phone.
The senior royals will attempt to work together to accommodate the couple’s wishes and hope to find a resolution that will maintain a semblance of continuity for the family moving forward. One of the major complications currently facing Harry and Meghan is their intent to become “financially independent” of the monarchy. There will potentially be limits on what the couple can do to make money.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and “Together, Our Community Cookbook.” These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness. The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond. Image © SussexRoyal
In the days since they announced their intentions, Harry and Meghan have launched a new website, Sussex Royal, that reveals the personal financial breakdown of how they have made money thus far and how they plan to personally finance their lifestyle in the future.
It was also revealed that the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney to benefit the wildlife conservation charity Elephants Without Borders.