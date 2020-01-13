Prince William & Prince Harry Deny Claims Made By British Newspaper That Speculated On Their Relationship

Buckingham Palace has officially addressed the rumors.

Prince William and Prince Harry have denied claims made by a British newspaper that speculated on the state of their sibling relationship via an official statement issued by Buckingham Palace. This comes on the heels of Harry and wife Meghan Markle‘s announcement of their intention to step down from their senior position within the monarchy and a report which claimed William was “bullying” the couple.

The Associated Press covered the statement, which contained a series of remarks made by the siblings.

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” said the brothers in their joint statement.

A story published by The Sunday Times claimed that William was sorrowful that he and his brother are now “separate entities” and expressed hope for their future.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore; we’re separate entities,” William reportedly said to a friend. “I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the same team.”

Toby Melville / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, William, and Harry are reportedly meeting today to discuss Harry and Meghan’s decision, which — if put in place — would allow the couple to live half the year in North America and half the year in the U.K. The Sussexes have indicated they wish to stay in the home gifted to them by the queen, Frogmore Cottage. They would also like to move out of the public spotlight by stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The Associated Press reported the meeting will take place at Queen Elizabeth’s private Sandringham estate in Eastern England.

Meghan, who is currently in Canada with her and Harry’s infant son, Archie, will reportedly join the meeting by phone.

The senior royals will attempt to work together to accommodate the couple’s wishes and hope to find a resolution that will maintain a semblance of continuity for the family moving forward. One of the major complications currently facing Harry and Meghan is their intent to become “financially independent” of the monarchy. There will potentially be limits on what the couple can do to make money.

In the days since they announced their intentions, Harry and Meghan have launched a new website, Sussex Royal, that reveals the personal financial breakdown of how they have made money thus far and how they plan to personally finance their lifestyle in the future.

It was also revealed that the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney to benefit the wildlife conservation charity Elephants Without Borders.