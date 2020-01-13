Candice Swanepoel Shows Her Booty In A Revealing Leopard-Print Swimsuit

The longtime Victoria's Secret Angel sizzled in a hot new shot.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel wowed fans on social media with a seriously sizzling new shot as she modeled a sultry look from her swimwear line, Tropic of C. The hot new photo posted to the brand’s official Instagram account on January 12 showed the beauty as she flashed her booty in a revealing and wild one-piece.

The hot upload featured Candice as she posed side-on to the camera with her pert and toned booty front and center.

The star arched her back to let her derriere do all the talking. She flashed some skin in the thong bathing suit look that was high-cut at the bottom to make her already mile-long legs look even longer.

The skin-tight ensemble was made up of a fun leopard-print design from top to bottom and perfectly showcased her supermodel curves.

The one-piece also showed off more skin on her top half, as her décolletage, shoulders and her upper back were all on full show thanks to the swimwear’s glamorous off the shoulder design. The straps stretched across her chest and across her biceps.

The mom of two turned her head for her fun pose as she looked over her shoulder and upwards towards the sky with her left hand resting on her long, tanned thigh.

Candice channeled the 90s with a bucket hat on her head as her long blond hair flowed down her back.

She appeared to keep her accessories to a minimum for the shoot to promote her popular brand, though the stunner did rock a simple band ring on her right-hand ring finger as well as small and simple dangling earrings in her ears.

The 31-year-old South African supermodel posed for the camera somewhere pretty tropical, as she stunned showing off her model body outdoors in front of a white wall and several large green leaves that were growing out of the ground. A sunlounger and parasol could also be seen next to her as she posed.

In the caption, the brand joked that the swimsuit was “brunch attire” for the supermodel.

The snap has received thousands of likes since Tropic of C first shared it online over the weekend, as well as plenty of comments from impressed Instagram users.

One fan called the beauty a “Goddess” in the comments section alongside a fire emoji.

“Wow,” another person commented with a thumbs up.

“Candice is not just another flower picked for her beauty and left to die! She is wild, difficult to find and impossible to forget!!” a third person said.

As well as being the brains behind Tropic of C’s often skimpy swimwear designs, Candice also often serves as a model for the brand.

The longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel was recently seen rocking a skintight orange swimsuit in another stunning outtake from a recent photo shoot for the line, while she wowed in the tiniest bikini during a recent vacation to Jamaica in another upload that was posted to her own Instagram account.