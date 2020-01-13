Mary J. Blige Blows Followers Away In Skintight Matching Garments & Snakeskin Knee-High Boots

Mary J. Blige continues to prove she’s a fashion icon on Instagram and her followers are blown away by her style.

The “All That I Can Say” hitmaker stunned in a matching purple set that looked incredible on the star. Blige paired a strapless corset crop top with high-waisted skintight pants. To finish off the outfit, she donned a cropped jacket with the same pattern over the top. The “Be Without You” chart-topper paired the ensemble with knee-high snakeskin boots and proved that she is as stunning as ever.

Blige has been known for rocking all types of hairstyles over the years and opted for long straight blond hair. She accessorized herself with her signature huge gold hoop earrings but left her chest bare with no necklaces. The “No More Drama” songstress applied a glossy lip and black mascara and rocked pointy acrylic nails.

In an upload consisting of two images, Blige placed both her hands on her thighs in the first. She parted her legs and looked straight at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the second shot, she held one hand against a rail and the other on her hip. Blige took off her jacket and displayed the tattoo on her arm. The “Real Love” entertainer posed in front of a creamy white backdrop.

For her caption, Blige told her followers that her birthday was coming up very soon. She put the hashtag “CapricornSeason” and credited the photographer, D’Andre Michael.

In the tags, she tagged her fashion stylists, Wayman and Micah, and hairstylist, Tim Wallace.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 167,000 likes and over 6,100 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.3 million followers.

“MARY! Quit stepping on our NECKS!” one user wrote, adding the eye-heart face emoji.

“YES CAPRICORN. YOU LOOK GOOD,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“I love your swagger, you are the best that ever did it,” a third fan remarked.

“What type of fountain of youth witchcraft is this?!?” a fourth follower commented.

Blige is no stranger to changing it up when it comes to her fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she kept it casual in a fur coat when she appeared to be on a flight. She paired the look with jeans and black lace-up boots and flashed a huge cheesy grin. She accessorized herself with a gray cap that had “ICON” written in yellow capital letters.

Unsurprisingly, her fans loved the image which has achieved over 118,000 likes to date.