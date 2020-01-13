Meghan Markle’s Team Has Reportedly Been In Touch With Major TV Networks, Oprah Winfrey For Tell-All Interview

Royal insiders say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could use the 'threat' of a TV tell-all as leverage during the royal summit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could use their connections at major TV networks to “get their way” at the royal summit with the Queen, less than a week after their bombshell announcement that they plan to step down as senior members of the royal family.

In a shocking new report posted by Page Six, royal insiders allege that Meghan’s public relations team has already contacted the three major U.S. television networks, as well as talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, ahead of the Sandringham talks with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William this week. The report states that insiders believe that Meghan and Harry could try to use the threat of a TV tell-all to secure a “better” deal as they step away from their royal family duties in England.

It is believed Meghan’s team has already been in touch with ABC, NBC, and CBS and OWN head honcho Oprah Winfrey, who is a personal friend of the couple and even attended their 2018 wedding.

A royal source told Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not above doing “a sit-down warts-and-all interview,” and that they may use the interview threat as a negotiating tactic during the family summit “as there is no way the royals want their dirty laundry out in the open.”

The insider added that Meghan has felt “silenced” long enough and that her people are “actively exploring opportunities” for her to tell her side of royal family life.

The new report comes amid rumors that Oprah, who is also a friend of Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, advised the couple to step away from royal life and create own brand in North America.

Oprah recently denied rumors that she advised the Duke and Duchess, telling People,“Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them.” The Oprah Winfrey Show star added that she cares for and supports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in whatever decisions they make for their family.

While there have also been reports that Oprah’s best friend, CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King, could be a frontrunner to score a Meghan and Harry interview, a CBS spokesperson denied the rumors over the weekend.

“Gayle says she has had absolutely no conversations with Meghan & Harry (or their representatives) about doing an interview with them,” the rep told The Sun.

Royal watchers know that Gayle attended Meghan’s baby shower in New York last February and has since become a close friend of the former Suits actress.