NBA Rumors: Kings Could Acquire Myles Turner For Bogdan Bogdanovic & Harry Giles, ‘Fansided’ Suggests

In the lead-up to next month’s trade deadline, Sacramento Kings wingman Bogdan Bogdanovic has been featured in various trade rumors and suggestions, including multiple that have hinted that the Los Angeles Lakers could acquire him for Kyle Kuzma. However, there have been a few that have linked him to other teams and players, including the Indiana Pacers, whose starting center, Myles Turner, has been no stranger to trade rumors himself in recent weeks.

On Monday, Fansided blog A Royal Pain pointed out that at this point in his stint with the Kings, Bogdanovic has become “expendable,” considering how he refused to sign a contract extension last year and is now on the final season of his current deal. Regarding the recent rumors about a trade to the Lakers, the publication noted that many league insiders “laughed” at the idea of Los Angeles surrendering Kuzma in order to acquire the 27-year-old guard/forward. However, it was also speculated that Indiana might show interest in Bogdanovic if Sacramento decides to move him before the February deadline.

As explained by A Royal Pain, both the Kings and the Pacers could theoretically pull off a trade that would send Bogdanovic and backup big man Harry Giles to Indiana, with Sacramento receiving Turner in exchange. The outlet wrote that Turner could provide the interior presence that Dewayne Dedmon was supposed to offer when the Kings acquired him last summer, albeit with better defensive skills and a more reliable outside shot. In 31 games for the Pacers this season, the 23-year-old big man has averaged 12.9 points, six rebounds, and two blocked shots per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc, per Basketball-Reference.

While Bogdanovic’s potential impact for the Pacers was not discussed, the Serbian sharpshooter has been a key contributor off the bench for Sacramento. According to his Basketball-Reference player page, he is currently averaging 14.5 points, three rebounds, and 3.6 assists and shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three-point range.

Although such a deal might be beneficial for both teams involved, A Royal Pain cautioned that there are multiple factors that need to be taken into account. The site explained that Indiana is reportedly planning to adopt a wait-and-see attitude in the coming weeks, as shooting guard Victor Oladipo will soon be making his return from a serious leg injury. And given that the Kings are reportedly hoping to move Dedmon before the February 6 deadline, their hypothetical interest in Turner may largely depend on whether they are able to find a trade partner for the veteran big man.