‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards And Wife Mackenzie Edwards Welcomed Baby Girl On New Year’s Day

Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, welcomed their daughter earlier this month according to a new report. The couple kept quiet about the birth of their daughter who they welcomed on New Year’s Day, but now Ryan’s dad Larry Edwards is speaking out to The Sun and revealing all the details including the adorable name the couple chose for their baby girl.

Mackenzie was reportedly due sometime after Ryan’s birthday which was January 3. However, their daughter decided to make her debut on Wednesday, January 1. Initially, MTV was supposed to be there to capture the birth. Since Mackenzie ended up having the baby before the film crew arrived, though, they missed filming.

The birth reportedly went well with Ryan’s dad saying, “It was unexpected. One push and she was here!”

Although no photos of the baby girl have been released just yet, Ryan’s dad revealed that she looks “just like” her momma.

“We’re so excited. She looks like Mackenzie!” the proud grandfather gushed.

He also revealed the name the couple had picked for their daughter. Prior to her arrival, Larry teased the name and revealed that the first name was a “modern” name while the middle name was after someone on Ryan’s mom side of the family.

The couple chose the name Stella Rhea for their daughter who joins big brothers Jagger, Hudson, who Mackenzie shares from a previous relationship, and Bentley, who Ryan shares with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. Larry also revealed that the baby weight 7 pounds 14 ounces when she was born.

Stella is Mackenzie and Ryan’s second child together. They welcomed their son Jagger back in October 2018. However, at the time of their son’s birth, Ryan was in rehab and was not able to be there when his son was born. He was there for the birth of his daughter, though, which his dad opened up about.

“It was great for him to be there,” Larry said.

Larry revealed that the couple were taking some photos and that they would be shared saying, “She’s going to post family photos from today to introduce the baby.”

Interestingly, prior to the news that they had already welcomed their baby, some fans speculated that perhaps the baby had been born after Mackenzie shared a post to her Instagram stories about it being “picture day.” She didn’t say anything else and as of early Monday morning, she had not yet shared any photos of baby Stella.