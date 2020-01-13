Jennifer Aniston Reunites With ‘Friends’ Besties Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow For Girls’ Night Out

The trio skipped the Critics Choice Awards for a cozy night together.

Jennifer Aniston posed for a new photo with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. The Friends stars and real-life best friends posed for a sweet snap as they reunited over the weekend for a girls’ night out. On Instagram, Aniston captioned the pic with a greeting from “the girls across the hall,” a reference to the trio’s Friends characters who shared a New York City apartment in the 1990s.

In a series of pics posted to her social media page, Jennifer poses with her arms around Courteney, who played Monica Geller for 10 seasons on Friends, and Lisa, who played Phoebe Buffay on the NBC sitcom. Jennifer is wearing a black turtleneck and her hair is pulled back into a ponytail, while Courteney sports a white button-up blouse and hoop earrings. Lisa is wearing a paisley-patterned top and glasses as she smiles alongside her former Friends “roommates.”

In a second photo, Jen is leaning into Courteney and her matching hoop earrings can be seen. The real-life friends appear to be at a bar or restaurant, as shelves holding wine bottles can be seen in the background.

In the comments section to the post, fans and famous friends– including Rita Wilson, Isla Fisher, Maria Shriver, Juliette Lewis, and Michelle Pfeiffer — reacted to the mini Friends reunion.

“The content we need,” one fan wrote of the photos.

“Need this today and every day,” another added.

“I could so easily freak out right now,” a third fan wrote of the Friends photo.

Lisa Kudrow also posted photos from the outing to her Instagram page.

“Bliss, And more bliss,” the actress captioned a photo with Jennifer and Courteney, with the hashtag #goodfriends.

In the comments section, fans reacted to the snaps of Lisa and her “lobsters.”

‘The greats,” wrote TV writer Whitney Cummings.

The Friends stars posted photos of their girls’night out on the same night as the Critics Choice Awards. Jennifer, who currently stars alongside fellow Friends alum Reese Witherspoon on the Apple TV + series The Morning Show, was not nominated for a Critics Choice Award this year, so it’s no surprise that she skipped the star-studded event to spend time with her longtime girlfriends.

Fans know that Jennifer, Courteney, and Lisa have remained close more than 15 years after Friends wrapped its final episode. Jen and Courteney were even spotted out to dinner together at the San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, California last week, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. It is unclear where the photos of the trio were taken.