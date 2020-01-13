‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam & Steffy Struggle With Their True Feelings

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 13 reveal that both Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are fighting with their consciences. Both of them have to deal with some pretty weighty issues, per She Knows Soaps.

Steffy and Liam feel guilty after Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) walked in on them kissing. Of course, Hope exploded and went off at Liam. Although Steffy tried to explain that it was her fault as she had kissed Liam, Hope wasn’t interested in her explanations. She was furious that the man who had just proposed to her the evening before, was now in the arms of another woman. Hope told Liam that she was done and it appeared as if she dumped him. Hope will then go to her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), who will comfort her heartbroken daughter.

In the meantime, Steffy and Liam are also hiding secrets from each other. The soap opera spoilers hint that while Liam will come clean, Steffy will struggle to do the same. She may fear the backlash of Liam’s wrath if he finds out the truth behind her actions. Liam, on the other hand, wants to make a full confession.

Steffy didn’t act on her own when she kissed Liam. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had called to let her know that Hope was on her way to the cliff house. Thomas told his sister that Hope and Liam were at breaking point and urged her to deal the final blow. Thomas told Steffy that he would give her a call just as Hope was about to come in.

Steffy put her phone in her nightgown and when her phone began to ring, she pulled Liam in for a kiss. While Steffy initiated the liplock, Liam definitely responded.

Steffy will feel guilty and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she wants to tell Liam the truth. She wants to confess that she kissed him at Thomas’ prompting, but something Liam says will stop her from admitting her part in his breakup.

Liam also has something to get off his chest. While he may tell Steffy that he could not raise Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) as his own son and that he may feel a measure of relief now that Hope made up her mind for him. But Liam may also tell Steffy that he still has feelings for her and that the kiss brought back all the old feelings.