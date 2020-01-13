Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Curvy Figure In Stunning Sparkly Gown For Sexy New Instagram Update

Latina model Yaslen Clemente looked absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram snap. The model was sure to get pulses racing as she shared a brand new photo of herself looking hotter than ever in a body-hugging sparkly long dress.

In the photo, Yaslen is seen posing for the camera with a sultry stare on her face. She rocks a sparkly long silver dress that boasted an extremely low cut which enabled the model to flaunt her ample cleavage and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. The gown hugged Yaslen’s curves, emphasizing her toned figure.

The blond bombshell did a different pose in the next snapshot, as she was photographed from her backside, highlighting her pert derriere. A lounge chair and several home decorations were seen at the backdrop.

Yaslen wore her shoulder-length hair parted to the side and styled in wavy curls that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders. She accessorized the look with a thick pave choker and a silver bracelet, as well as some freshly manicured nails that were seemingly painted in French tips.

The Miami native rocked a full face of makeup for the photoshoot, which included darkened eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow, eyeliner, contour, bronzer, and long, thick lashes. She added peach blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a matte nude color on her lips to complete her glam look.

In the caption, the model tagged online fashion retailer, Fashion Nova for sponsoring her glamorous look.

After a day of going live, her latest share racked up more than 37,000 likes and over 500 comments. Fans went to the comments section to shower Yaslen with compliments, while other admirers dropped a combination of emoji.

“Woooowwwww!!!! I love this dress girl!!” a follower wrote with two red heart emoji.

“Absolutely freaking gorgeous. Such a sexy body and beautiful face,” another admirer added.

“Love the dress omg! You are so stunning, super elegant,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Absolutely gorgeous! You definitely know how to stop a man in his tracks,” a fourth social media fan commented.

In a report by The Inquisitr, the 22-year-old fitness model stunned her 1.2 million followers with another daring look on January 11. In the previous post, Yaslen rocked a tiny white string bikini that left very little to the imagination. According to the report, the model showed off her amazing assets specifically her voluptuous breasts and curvy behind in the snapshot. The location of where the photo was taken was unknown as Yaslen did not indicate a geotag on the post.