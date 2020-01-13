‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Summer And Kyle Leave Together

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead, January 20, bring further drama for Kyle as he and Summer go on a trip together. Plus, Billy makes a bold move, and Chelsea and Adam tell Genoa City they’re back together.

After the drama between Kyle (Micheal Mealor) and Theo (Tyler Johnson), Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle go on the road, according to SheKnows Soaps. The trip with his ex-wife could spell problems for Kyle’s relationship with Lola (Sasha Calle). She already doesn’t appreciate Kyle punching Theo, and now he’ll be out of town with his ex. Plus, although Summer has acted reasonably lately, Lola realizes she cannot ever truly trust Summer to stay away from Kyle. Summer did save Lola’s life with a partial liver donation, but that doesn’t make Summer trustworthy.

Later, Kyle makes an admission to Jack (Peter Bergman). After Kyle demanded to lead the company, Jack allowed him to be the co-CEO, and it has gone well for Kyle. However, when he tells Jack some news, things could change for Kyle at Jabot.

Billy (Jason Thompson) makes a bold move after his talks with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Lily (Christel Khalil). He finally understands why he’s so unhappy. Billy is tired of being seen as a person who needs to be fixed. He desperately wants his family to accept him for who he is. The chances of that happening seem low, though, especially if Billy’s behavior becomes harmful to his life. So far, it hasn’t spiraled out of control, but in the recent past, Billy has struggled with his gambling addiction and it’s nearly cost him everything more than once.

He and Victoria had seemed like they were in a good place, but Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return to town brought all that crashing down and Billy’s personality split. Even though he’s managed to move forward from that, Billy still isn’t happy when he looks around at his life. He takes steps to gain his happiness, but they could have some unintended consequences.

Finally, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) take their relationship public. Several people in Genoa City already know because Nick (Joshua Morrow) shared the news of his breakup. Plus, Chelsea told Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) However, now everybody will know, and not everyone will supportive of their second chance. For now, though, it looks like these two aren’t willing to allow anybody or anything to rain on their parade. They are happy to finally get a second chance to be what they were before Adam was presumed dead in the cabin explosion.