‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Lily Returns

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of January 13 and beyond bring Lily back to Genoa City. Plus, Faith stays by Sharon’s side as she fights breast cancer while Jill helps Devon locate Colin.

Lily (Christel Khalil) returns on Tuesday, January 14, according to SheKnows Soaps. She didn’t return to town for the holidays, but she shows up just after the new year begins, and she gives her brother, Devon (Bryton James), some advice. They also haven’t heard from Cane (Daniel Goddard) lately, and that probably causes Lily some concern.

Plus, Lily also ends up providing a listening ear for Billy (Jason Thompson) as he reaches an epiphany. Billy finally realizes that he doesn’t need to be fixed, but he needs some help on how to convince his family of that. For now, everybody sees Billy as somebody who screws up and who struggles with gambling addiction. Perhaps Lily’s insight will help Billy figure out how to get his loved ones on his side. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) may be a tough sell, though, since she’s been through a lot as a result of Billy’s mistakes.

The actress dropped from contract to recurring status in August 2018 while Lily served time for her part in Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) demise, CBS Soaps In Depth reported. While Lily was in jail, she and Cane broke up after Cane kissed Victoria twice. After Neil (Kristoff St. John) died, Lily got out of prison early, but she decided to move near it to continue the work she started with prisoners during her incarceration. Lily has sporadically returned to Genoa City for various reasons.

Plus, Jill (Jess Walton) will feature in upcoming storylines. She will be around to help Devon figure out what Colin (Tristan Rogers) did with Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. The biggest worry is that she’ll end up falling for Colin’s charms instead of helping return Katherine’s money to her rightful heir, Devon.

Finally, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) said a long goodbye shortly after the holidays, but last week she was in town for Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) birthday. It also looks like Faith will be around during Sharon’s cancer fight. It is unclear how long Faith will stay in Genoa City, but she’ll undoubtedly be in the storyline this week when Sharon shares her news with her loved ones. Faith finds herself leaning on Nick (Joshua Morrow) as she struggles to come to terms with her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis.