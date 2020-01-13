Georgia Fowler Goes Braless In A White Tank Top On Instagram

Georgia Fowler shared a sizzling new photo to her Instagram page today. She was seen going braless in a white tank top.

The model struck a pose outdoors. She leaned her left elbow against a rock formation while looking into the distance to her right.

Georgia complemented her top with a pair of gray slacks. The pants had an off-center black button on her waist. They had a baggy fit. At the same time, it was hard to ignore her option to go without lingerie, as her chest could be seen through the white shirt. The model pulled it up slightly so her belly button could be seen.

The beauty wore her hair down and slicked behind her back. Soft bangs fell around her face. She pursed her lips for a pouty look and squinted in the light. Her accessories included a sparkling pair of stud earrings and a circular charm necklace. Plus, she sported two bracelets on her right wrist.

The captions revealed that the picture was a sneak peek from a photoshoot she did with Harper’s Bazaar Australia. Georgia tagged many of the people who made the photo possible. This included the photographer, Darren McDonald, who is based in New York. The fashion director for the magazine was also tagged in the post — their name is Naomi Smith.

The bombshell’s followers headed to the comments section to leave their rave reviews of the new photo.

“Looking gorgeous and sexy,” raved a fan.

“You look like a young Adriana here,” wrote an admirer, potentially referring to Adriana Lima.

“Better than a mirage a Georgia,” joked a follower.

“I love your pants!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

It’s likely that this photo was part of the Harper’s Bazaar Australia November issue that featured Australia’s hottest models. In addition to Georgia, the other stunners that were featured included Victoria Lee, Alexandra Agoston, and Gemma Ward. Charlene Fraser also took part. The cover featured the women rocking a variety of black and white outfits.

Previously on December 18, Georgia shared one of the covers for the issue with her Instagram fans. The model wore a black string bikini. She posed in the front right of the group, as she leaned back onto the blonde next to her. The model gave a fierce look while placing her left hand on her arm. She wore an eye-catching bracelet, a ring, and stud earrings. She also sported her hair slicked over in a heavy left part.