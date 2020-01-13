Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Back To Work And Not Interested In Getting Back With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly keeping as busy as possible as she has decided not to reunite romantically with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Despite the fact that the exes reunited for The Kardashian-Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party and are reportedly spending more and more time together. The Revenge Body star’s main priority is to continue to make business moves in the new year.

According to Hollywood Life, Kardashian was seen leaving the family’s studio in Calabasas on Sunday, January 12. The reality star looked stunning as she rocked a sexy and casual look to run errands. She was wearing a pink button-down top with a bra underneath. She was also wearing tight blue jeans from her own brand, Good American.

As she looked away from the camera, the shot also captured Kardashian’s shoes and accessories. The reality star wore pointed-toe stilettos in the shot, and was also wearing sunglasses as she continued to walk to her next destination. Kardashian was also rocking a sandy-blond bob hairdo and long coffin acrylic nails as she had her head down.

The E! star’s appearance at the studio was most likely to film for the upcoming season of KUWTK. Hollywood Life reports that Kardashian is focused on her many jobs after deciding not to take Thompson back.

Their split was caused by Thompson cheating on Kardashian with former friend of the family Jordyn Woods, back in February, 2019. The infidelity was the second reported time that Thompson had stepped out on his then-girlfriend.

Thompson has since tried to make up for the infidelity by leaving flirty comments under Kardashian’s Instagram posts, and even asking for her friends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, to help him pick out a present for his ex.

A source reports that, while Kardashian has forgiven Thompson, she isn’t interested in revisiting their relationship. Instead, the entrepreneur is focused on co-parenting with Thompson for their daughter, True Thompson.

“Things have gotten so much better between them, but she would never be able to trust him again after he cheated on her. Khloe has worked really hard to move on and learn to trust again,” the source shared. “She’s started to be open to the idea of dating, but she’s not really there yet. She’s so focused on raising True and being as hands-on and the best mom she can be. She’s with the baby all of the time and brings her everywhere when she travels, too.”