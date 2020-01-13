Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Accuse Prince William Of ‘Bullying’ As Rift Deepens

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked both the royal family and the world earlier this week when they announced on social media that they had decided to step down from their duties. However, as more reports come out in the aftermath of the announcement, one reason given for the dramatic exit was that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believed that Prince William was “bullying” the pair (via The Daily Mail).

The “bullying attitude” reportedly stemmed from the fact that the Sussexes felt as if they were being side-lined by the Cambridges.

Harry and Meghan allegedly felt like they were “constantly being told their place” and “tethered” to William and Kate’s schedule.

In addition, the Sussex duo believed that William and Kate had an attitude of “we are going to tell these people their place and we are going to push them away.”

The Sussexes had clearly chafed in collaborations with the Cambridges from the offset. One of the major examples of their schism was the demise of their joint effort with the Royal Foundation.

Despite the fact that the Royal Foundation had been touted as one of the bright collaborative efforts of the “fab four,” Harry and Meghan decided to split from the organization after less than two years, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr. Harry had originally founded the Royal Foundation with his brother in 2009.

In addition, Harry and Meghan decided to move out of Cambridge-base Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage. Last but not least, the two also requested their office separate from William and Kate’s, and even created their own Instagram account, Sussex Royal.

Though Harry and Meghan have accused Prince William of being a bully, sources close to the future monarch deny all such claims and insist that the future king is incredibly worried about his younger brother.

Toby Melville / Getty Images

“I’m sad about [the rift]. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the same team,” William reportedly told a friend about the feud with his brother.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” he allegedly added.

Prince Harry can air his grievances face to face with Prince William on Monday. The two are joining Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth at a “crisis talk” summit at her residence at Sandringham to discuss Harry’s abdication plans.