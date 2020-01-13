Kylie Jenner Gets Slammed Online For How She Dresses Her Daughter, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner was recently criticized on social media after sharing an outfit of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO recently shared a photo of Stormi standing, per Ok! Magazine. The outlet reports that Stormi is seen standing in Jenner’s living room wearing a graffiti t-shirt, light blue jeans with decorative prints on them and toddler BAPE tennis shoes. Stormi also has her hair sectioned into three small ponytails, which was possibly styled by her adoring mom.

While Jenner received a plethora of praise from her millions of Instagram followers, some followers of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claimed that she tends to dress her daughter, “like a boy.” Some commenters even went so far as to compare Stormi to her father, rapper Travis Scott.

“Why are you dressing her like her daddy all the time?” one commenter asked.

“You need to stop dressing her like a dude,” another user chimed in.

Although Jenner herself didn’t respond to the chatter regarding her daughter’s clothing, some of her fans decided to come to her defense. Some shared that Jenner is allowed to dress her child as she sees fit, while others reminded the spectators that not all parents opt for their children to dress as their gender’s stereotypes.

“Not every little girl needs to be in tutus and pink,” one person fired back. “It’s 2020 and this conversation is really going down on Kylie’s page?! SMH,” another fan lamented.

“Y’all need to get a life if you’re worried about what a baby is wearing,” another fan advised.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has been critiqued about how she decided to raise her 1-year-old daughter. Jenner recently caused a stir when she shared one of Stormi’s Christmas gifts on her Instagram Stories. The reality star gifted her daughter with a large diamond ring for her second Christmas, which Stormi was seen playing with in the clip. While Jenner ultimately deleted the clip, media outlets soon reposted the clip and Jenner was accused of not being mindful of how big the ring was, and many said that Stormi was “too small” to have such an extravagant gift.

Even with her criticism, Jenner is making sure that she does everything she can for her baby girl. The makeup mogul is currently planning her only daughter’s second birthday party. Jenner announced that the theme for the party is “Stormiworld 2,” which seems to be a nod to her baby daddy’s Grammy-nominated album, Astroworld.