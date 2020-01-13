Aussie Model Brittny Baylis Rocks A Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Aussie model Brittny Baylis, who is popular on Instagram for her amazing figure and tattooed look, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a hot bikini snapshot.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen rocking a tiny, orange-colored bikini that allowed her to flaunt plenty of skin, particularly her perky breasts and her well-toned, heavily inked thighs.

The risque ensemble also enabled the stunner to put her taut stomach and slender waist on full display.

In terms of her aesthetics, the hottie sported a full face of makeup, comprised of an ivory foundation, nude lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher that accentuated her cheekbones, heavily lined eyes, and defined eyebrows. The stunner side-swept her brunette tresses and allowed them to flow freely over her bare shoulders.

The stunner decided to ditch accessories and jewelry to not take the attention away from her racy bikini. The model retained the septum hoop which she wears all the time.

To strike a pose for the photograph, Brittny stood against the backdrop of some rocks. She slightly tilted her head, left her lips parted, and seductively gazed into the camera.

The model did not use a geotag with her post, so the location where the pic was captured could not be known.

In the caption, Brittny announced that she would be launching her very own bikini and swimsuit line called Your Staples on Monday, January 13. She urged her followers to follow her business page and also wrote that she will be having a giveaway as part of the launch.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap has gained significant traction, garnering more than 15,000 likes and over 140 comments. As usual, fans and followers fell in love with the sheer display of skin and resultantly showered the hottie with numerous compliments, with some of them being quite explicit in nature.

“How are you this hot?” one of her fans questioned the model.

“So proud of you babe, you are totally killing the look,” a second user wrote to appreciate the model.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous and amazingly sexy [heart-eyed emoji]” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who seems to be quite a big fan of the model, praised her for her tattoos.

“I am still your biggest fan, Brittny. Love those hot tattoos. Keep rocking,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “superb,” “breathtaking,” and “dangerous baddie” to praise the model.

Some of Brittny’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation, including Michelle Wilson, Sheridan Storey, and American singer Niykee Heaton.