Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Photo Of Babies Psalm West And Stormi Webster On Instagram

Kim Kardashian recently posted a photo of her youngest son, Psalm West and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster.

According to People, the KKW Beauty CEO shared a photo of the baby cousins sharing an adorable moment together. Psalm is seen next to Stormi wearing a brown onesie as he smiles at her. Stormi is seen with her face close to Psalm’s with her face scrunched up as if she was going in to kiss the 5-month-old. Stormi, who turns 2 in February, looks absolutely adorable with her hair styled in a curly ponytail and a sleeveless white dress. Stormi is also rocking an adorable gold bracelet on her arm as she reaches out for Psalm. In her caption, Kardashian shared with her millions of followers how “sweet” both her son and her niece are.

The adorable moment between the two cousins resonated with several of Kardashian’s followers. The reality star received more than 1 million likes and more than 5,000 comments under the post. Many fans gushed over how adorable two of the youngest Kardashian/Jenners are.

“The best cousins,” one fan wrote, followed by heart emoji.

“Awww,” another fan wrote.

Kardashian welcomed Psalm to the West family in May 2019. Psalm is the youngest of Kardashian’s four children, and was born via surrogate. Psalm and the rest of the children tend to frequent Kardashian’s Instagram page. Back in December 2019, the Wests posed for a photo op during the family’s annual Christmas Eve party. The children posed together again for the Kardashain’s holiday card, which she opted to do without her sister this year.

Many fans know that Stormi is Jenner’s only child and also frequents her mom’s page often. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO often posts Stormi’s first steps, and sometimes shares moments from her pregnancy, which took place back in 2018. At the time, Jenner kept the pregnancy to herself, though she apologized to her fans once she decided that she and her then-boyfriend were expecting. The influencer shared with her fans that she wanted to keep the matter to herself for a while before making her motherhood public.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” Jenner said at the time.