Resurfaced Video Shows Prince Harry May Have Helped Meghan Markle Land Disney Voiceover Gig

Prince Harry may have helped his wife land her latest gig.

Shortly after the couple announced that they would be taking a step back from senior royal duties and splitting their time in North America, Meghan landed a voiceover deal with Disney.

As The Daily Mail reported, there’s evidence that Prince Harry had a hand in getting Meghan her latest job. Video from the U.K. premiere of The Lion King back in July showed Harry having a chat with Disney CEO Bob Iger in which Harry bragged about his wife’s acting talents.

“You know she does voiceovers,” Harry said, noting that Meghan was very interested in the work.

Iger, who appeared intrigued at the prospect, seemed to give a hopeful answer.

“Sure,” Iger said in response. “We’d love to try.”

The work will be the first for Meghan since joining the royal family and since the couple’s announcement this week that they would be stepping back from their royal duties. Prince Harry is now the sixth in line to the throne of England after the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, and he had expressed in the past that he had no desire to serve as the king of England.

In their announcement, Harry and Meghan said they were working toward becoming financially independent from the royal family, but Meghan’s new gig with Disney may not help much toward that goal. As The Inquisitr noted in its report, Meghan will not be taking any money for her work but instead will be doing it in exchange for a donation to the wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders, which is dedicated to conserving wildlife resources.

The London premiere of The Lion King was also used to raise money for Prince Harry’s wildlife projects in Africa, including raising awareness about the dire situation facing the lion population in Kenya, The Daily Mail reported.

The report added that Meghan recorded her voiceover work some time before the couple took a six-week Christmas break in Canada.

The full details of Meghan and Harry’s exit from senior royal duties are still being worked out, including what kind of working arrangements Meghan may have going forward and what kind of financial support the royal family would offer. As The Daily Mail reported, the top members of the royal family were set to meet at a summit early this week to hash out the details and come to some kind of agreement about how to proceed.