‘Maxim’ Model Daniela Tamayo Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs In A Skimpy Blue Bikini

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo, who is no stranger to flaunting her amazing body on social media, recently took to her Instagram page and treated her legions of admirers to a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a minuscule, navy-blue bikini that left little to the imagination of the viewers. Through the tiny ensemble, Daniela not only showed off a glimpse of her perky breasts and sexy thighs but she also flaunted her rock-hard abs to mesmerize her fans.

Staying true to her signature style, the blond bombshell sported a full face of makeup. However, considering that it was a daytime photoshoot, she chose subtle shades. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish, a nude-pink shade of lipstick, a pale orange eyeshadow and a tinge of pink blusher. The model completed her look with defined eyebrows. She also painted her manicured nails with pink polish.

To keep it chic, the stunner wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, Daniela kept it very simple by opting for a gold cross pendant while she ditched other jewelry items.

For the picture, the model stood against the backdrop of some large rocks. She lifted her chin, closed her eyes and left her lips parted to pull off a very seductive pose. Daniela also tugged at her string bikini bottoms while slightly spreading her legs.

She neither mentioned anything about the location of the photoshoot in the photo description nor used a geotag. She wrote a short caption in Spanish and also informed her fans that her skimpy bikini was from the online beachwear brand, Coconut Swimsuits.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 4,200 likes and above 118 comments in which fans and followers appreciated the hottie for her beauty and sexiness and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Wow, I can use this picture as the background image on my phone,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“My divine goddess, you just made me happier and made my day with this pic. A kiss from your Mexican admirer,” a second follower wrote.

“Wow! I am in love with you, babe,” a third user remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked the model out on a date.

“This is perfection. Would you like to go out with me?”

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “beautiful,” “incredible body,” and “hottest babe,” to praise the model.