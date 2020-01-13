Charly Jordan Flashes Underboob In New Workout Video

Charly Jordan posted a new video to her Instagram feed today. She was seen flashing her underboob during the workout clip as she promoted a fitness app.

The blonde wore a long red sports bra and black booty shorts. The bra had thin straps and a low neckline. She accessorized with a black baseball hat and a long necklace that reached the top of her cleavage. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail.

The beginning of the video showed Charly walking down a busy city street on the phone. She wore a denim jacket on top of her workout gear and agreed to meet someone in an hour.

From there, the stunner transitioned to putting her earbuds in and starting the app on her phone. She eventually arrived at a park with ocean views, where she took off her jacket.

She was then seen completing a series of exercises. This included sit ups, jumping jacks, and squats. Her small outfit meant that her figure was on display, especially her toned abs.

Plus, the sun was sinking into the horizon, which made for a dramatic sunset in the backdrop.

Towards the end of the clip, the beauty was seen pulling up her sports bra to reveal her underboob. She looked up at the camera and broke into a wide smile. Charly eventually let go of her bra and stuck her tongue out playfully. She was bathed in a golden light.

Many fans complimented Charly on her good looks, while others were focused on the fitness aspect of the social media post.

“Yo chill there lol almost a wardrobe malfunction while checking out those abs,” joked an admirer.

“I NEED this so bad rn haha. I’ve been so bad at working out since I’ve been traveling,” noted a follower.

“I’m determined to lose 20 pounds by the summer so I might have to get this I need my abs back lmao,” expressed a fan.

“You inspire so many people!! Including me! Thank you!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell posted another update on December 28. The third photo of the set showed her lifting her sports bra again. This time, she paired the top with baggy gray sweats. Her pants rested low on her lips.

Charly wore her hair down in a heavy right part and tilted her head to the right. She wore a long charm necklace and talked about her chest size in the captions.