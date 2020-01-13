Police Think Fotis Dulos May Have Ridden A Vintage Bicycle To His Wife’s Home Before Allegedly Killing Her

Police believe that Fotis Dulos may have arrived to the scene of the crime on a vintage French possible.

In a new twist to an already extremely complicated and detailed case, police revealed the strange mode of transportation Fotis Dulos may have used when arriving at the scene of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos‘ home on the day she was allegedly murdered. Prosecutors have reason to believe that Fotis rode a vintage French Mercier bicycle to Jennifer’s home in New Canaan, Connecticut, according to Patch.

The reason that prosecutors suspect Fotis used this odd way to get to his estranged wife’s home on the May 23 of 2019 is because a figure can be seen on this unique bicycle leaving Jennifer’s home on that very day. This is a very important detail of this story because Fotis is known to have been the owner of this very bike. In fact, pieces of this bike were recovered in the garbage after investigators searched the property.

As for why Fotis would have chosen to arrive at Jennifer’s home in this way is not immediately clear, but one potential reason could have been so that his own vehicle wouldn’t be identified at the scene of the crime in any way. Police believe that Fotis put Jennifer’s body in her own car, a Chevrolet Suburban, before driving away from her home. In regards to what exact stops he made after that has not yet been revealed.

While Fotis Dulos walked out of court this afternoon, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis (yellow jumpsuit ) walked into a local hospital after posting her bond. The details tonight on Eyewitness News starting @ 4:30. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/uJ8vTRpp07 — Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) January 9, 2020

Even though Jennifer’s body has not yet been discovered, police are officially referring to this case as a murder investigation as of this week. They arrested Fotis and charged him with murder, felony murder, and kidnapping this week. They also arrested his ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and charged her with conspiracy to commit murder. In addition, they arrested Kent Mawhinney, Fotis’ friend and former lawyer, also charging him with conspiracy to commit murder.

Mawhinney is a relatively new name in relation to this case but he could have played a very major role in the alleged murder of Jennifer. Police believe he may have dug a human grave at a gun club he helped to found prior to Jennifer’s murder, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Fotis and Troconis have both been released from custody on bail, Fotis’ set at a whopping $6 million. They have both insisted they are innocent and had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance.

“We are looking forward to the process of now defending this case going forward in court,” said one of Fotis’ lawyers Kevin Hunter.